Ceat Shares Surge Nearly 9% To A Record
Of the 22 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and four suggest to 'sell' the stock.
Shares of Ceat Ltd. surged nearly 9% to hit record high on Thursday.Shares of Ceat surged 8.91% before trading 8.43% higher at 10:57 a.m., compared to a 0.27% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.Total traded volume stood at 4.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72, implying that the stock may be overbought.
Of the 22 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and four suggest to 'sell' the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 0.3%.
