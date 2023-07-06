BQPrimeMarketsCeat Shares Surge Nearly 9% To A Record
Ceat Shares Surge Nearly 9% To A Record

06 Jul 2023, 12:28 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Ceat tyre. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
A Ceat tyre. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Ceat Ltd. surged nearly 9% to hit record high on Thursday.

Shares of Ceat surged 8.91% before trading 8.43% higher at 10:57 a.m., compared to a 0.27% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

Total traded volume stood at 4.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72, implying that the stock may be overbought.

Of the 22 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and four suggest to 'sell' the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 0.3%.

