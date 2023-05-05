CEAT Shares Gain After Q4 Profit Climbs Five-Fold, Beats Estimates

Shares of CEAT Ltd. were trading higher on Friday after the company posted a better-than-expected jump in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY23.

The tyre maker clocked a net profit of Rs 132.42 crore, a fivefold growth from its profit in the year-ago quarter, according to a stock exchange filing. Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 83.63 crore for the company.

Revenue increased 11% year-on-year to Rs 2,875 crore.