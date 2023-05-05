CEAT Shares Gain After Q4 Profit Climbs Five-Fold, Beats Estimates
The tyre maker clocked a net profit of Rs 132.42 crore in Q4, compared to Bloomberg estimate of Rs 83.63 crore.
Shares of CEAT Ltd. were trading higher on Friday after the company posted a better-than-expected jump in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY23.
The tyre maker clocked a net profit of Rs 132.42 crore, a fivefold growth from its profit in the year-ago quarter, according to a stock exchange filing. Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 83.63 crore for the company.
Revenue increased 11% year-on-year to Rs 2,875 crore.
CEAT Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 11% at Rs 2,875 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,904.41 crore).
Ebitda is up 96% at Rs 367.81 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 295.46 crore).
Ebitda margin was 13% vs. 7% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.2%).
Net profit is up fivefold at Rs 132.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 83.63 crore).
The board approved a final dividend of Rs 12 per share for the fiscal ended March 31, 2023.
The stock was trading 3.99% higher at Rs 1,721.95 apiece, compared to a 0.42% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 9:47 a.m.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 14.8 times the 30-day average volume. The relative strength index stood at 76, indicating that the stock may be overbought.
Of the 24 analysts tracking the stock, 15 maintained 'buy,' three suggested 'hold,' and six recommended 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data.
The average of the consensus price targets implies a potential downside of 1.8% over the next 12 months.