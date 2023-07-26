CEAT Q1 Results Review: Expect Growth Across Categories But In Chosen Markets, Says CFO
CEAT's board of directors approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 500 crore.
CEAT Ltd.'s focus on gaining market share and driving premiumisation has been yielding positive results, according to its Chief Financial Officer, Kumar Subbiah.
Q1 revenue rose 4.1%, and Ebitda doubled over the previous year. The results met expectations in terms of margin and profit, and while revenue was in line with expectations, the company could have achieved slightly higher growth, Subbiah told BQ Prime.
Margin Improved As Input Prices Stabilised
Over the past four quarters, margin has shown improvement and is in the 12–14% target range, he said. Unlike the previous 7–8 quarters, raw material prices remained stable this quarter, which helped maintain margin, he said.
However, the recent hike in crude oil prices is a concern, but Subbiah expects that they will fall back to the previous range of $75–$80 in the near term.
The company experienced growth in exports and OEMs in FY22 and FY23, respectively, while the current quarter growth was driven by both the replacement business and exports segments, he said. OEMs noted a minor decline.
CEAT aims to achieve a 30% market share in the two-wheeler sector and improve its position in the passenger car sector, where they rank third in terms of revenue ranking based on internal assessments, he said.
What's Ahead?
The thrust on premiumisation spans both two-wheelers and passenger cars, with CEAT tyres’ presence in high-end models of OEMs contributing to a higher share of business. They are developing new premium tyre models to cater to increasing demand in this category, he said.
CEAT's capex plan for the year is Rs 750 crore, with Rs 220 crore funded by internal accruals and a reduction in debt of Rs 100 crore noted in this quarter, he said. The company foresees funding most of the capex internally, provided that it can maintain current levels and margins.
The issuance of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 500 crore will help meet the requirement of funding 20% of their long-term funding through these sources, he said.
This requirement was effective from April 2022 onward, according to him. This is an enabling provision that allows the company to replace its debt with debentures after evaluating the costs associated with both, he said.
The current fiscal growth will be driven by volume rather than pricing, with the company targeting double-digit growth, he said. And this will be driven by the launch of tyre exports to new international markets by fiscal year's end and the addition of capacities for specialty tyres.
Growth in OEMs is expected in the second half of the fiscal as the company shifts from lower-priced tyres for the passenger car category, he said.