Ceat Q1 Result Review: Modest Revenue Growth Expected, Shares Gain

Ceat Ltd.'s net profit rose in the April-June quarter due to higher sales and reduced total expenses. Shares of the company rose on Wednesday as net profit beat analysts' estimates.

The company's consolidated net profit for the quarter rose 1,559% year-on-year to Rs 144.01 crore, according to an exchange filing late on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a Rs 125-crore profit for the period.

Nomura maintained its 'neutral' rating on the company, with a price target of Rs 1,765 per share, expecting revenue growth trajectory to remain modest through FY25.

The company's capital expenditure for the quarter was at Rs 220 crore, as per the company's investor presentation. Healthy cash generation in the quarter led to debt reduction of about Rs 100 crore, sequentially. The cost of raw materials reduced by 1.5% over Q4, resulting in gross margin expansion by 97 basis points.