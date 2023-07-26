Ceat Q1 Result Review: Modest Revenue Growth Expected, Shares Gain
The company's consolidated net profit for the quarter rose 1,559% year-on-year to Rs 144.01 crore.
Ceat Ltd.'s net profit rose in the April-June quarter due to higher sales and reduced total expenses. Shares of the company rose on Wednesday as net profit beat analysts' estimates.
Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a Rs 125-crore profit for the period.
Nomura maintained its 'neutral' rating on the company, with a price target of Rs 1,765 per share, expecting revenue growth trajectory to remain modest through FY25.
The company's capital expenditure for the quarter was at Rs 220 crore, as per the company's investor presentation. Healthy cash generation in the quarter led to debt reduction of about Rs 100 crore, sequentially. The cost of raw materials reduced by 1.5% over Q4, resulting in gross margin expansion by 97 basis points.
Ceat Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4% at Rs 2,935.2 crore versus Rs 2,818.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,940 crore).
Net profit up 1,559% at Rs 144.01 crore versus Rs 8.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 125 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 387.1 crore versus Rs 165.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 350 crore).
Ebitda margin at 13.2% versus 5.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 12%).
Nomura On Ceat
Nomura maintains a 'neutral' rating, with a price target of Rs 1,765 per share.
Revenue was largely in line with both Nomura and consensus estimates, whereas, Ebitda and net profit beat both the estimates.
Despite capex of Rs 220 crore in Q1, cash generation led to debt reduction of Rs 100 crore quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,990 crore.
Brokerage expects revenue growth trajectory to remain modest with a growth of 5-6% YoY through FY25, on subdued replacement demand, which will be partly offset by a likely recovery of exports.
Stable commodity prices will continue to benefit near-term margins of the company, as per the brokerage.
Any rise in crude prices and discount push to gain market share could prove to be risky for the company, according to the brokerage.
Shares of Ceat Ltd. rose 4.90%, before paring gains to trade 3.85% higher as of 10:47 a.m., compared to a 0.64% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has rise nearly 56.5% year-to-date. Total traded volume stood at 3.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 68.9.
Out of the 22 analysts tracking the company, 12 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and five suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per Bloomberg data. The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential downside of 22.5%.