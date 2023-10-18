Ceat Margins May Soften In Q3 Due To Rising Crude, Says CFO Kumar Subbiah

Ceat Ltd. expects margins to soften in the third quarter on account of rising crude oil prices, according to Chief Financing Officer Kumar Subbiah.

"We saw less impact in Q2 as the company had enough inventory in the pipeline. However, we have consumed most of it now," he told BQ Prime.

The recent price hikes in critical tyre industry raw materials like carbon black, synthetic rubber, and nylon fabric are warning of the adverse effects of escalating crude prices and a depreciating Indian currency on material costs, Subbiah said. He also noted a stable pricing environment over the last six to eight months but expressed that if raw material and crude prices stay consistent, pricing adjustments may be necessary.

The company expects raw material prices to increase 3–4% in Q3, Subbiah said.

The 15% margin achieved by the company in Q2 was at the higher end of their expectations, and the company would be comfortable maintaining a margin in the range of 100–200 basis points of 13%, he said.