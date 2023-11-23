C.E. Info Systems Shares Surge Ahead Of Board Meet On Fundraise

Shares of C.E. Info Systems Ltd. jumped on Thursday after it said its board of directors will meet on Nov. 27, that is, Monday, to consider and approve the proposal of raising funds. The company does business as digital map provider MapmyIndia.

"To discuss, consider and approve the proposal of raising the funds by way of issuance of equity shares through permissible modes including but not limited to a private placement, a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue or any other method or combination of methods as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of shareholders of the company," it said in an exchange filing.