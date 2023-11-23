C.E. Info Systems Shares Surge Ahead Of Board Meet On Fundraise
The company will raise funds via issue of equity shares through private placement, QIP, preferential issue or any other method.
Shares of C.E. Info Systems Ltd. jumped on Thursday after it said its board of directors will meet on Nov. 27, that is, Monday, to consider and approve the proposal of raising funds. The company does business as digital map provider MapmyIndia.
"To discuss, consider and approve the proposal of raising the funds by way of issuance of equity shares through permissible modes including but not limited to a private placement, a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue or any other method or combination of methods as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of shareholders of the company," it said in an exchange filing.
Shares of the company rose as much as 6.5% to Rs 2,323 apiece. It pared gains to trade 2.9% higher at Rs 2,243.9 apiece as of 09:53 a.m. This compares to a 0.1% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has risen 115.04% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at five times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 63.60.
Out of four analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating and one suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 0.3%.