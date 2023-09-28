CE Info Systems Shares Surge 11% To Hit Record High Amid High Trading Volume

Shares of CE Info Systems Ltd., which owns MapmyIndia, surged 11% on Thursday to hit an all-time high on the back of heavy volumes.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 16 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77, implying that the stock may be overbought.

It has risen 20.5% in the last four trading sessions and 94.5% on a year-to-date basis.