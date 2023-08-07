C.E. Info Systems Shares Rise Over 6% After Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of C.E. Info Systems were trading 4.12% higher at Rs 1,600.50 apiece, compared to a 0.14% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:57 a.m. The stock gained as much as 6.90%, the most since July 14.

The stock has risen nearly 31.64% year-to-date. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 80, indicating the stock may be overbought.

All four analysts tracking C.E. Info Systems maintain a 'buy' on the stock, according to Bloomberg. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 8.3%.