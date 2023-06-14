CDSL Shares Decline The Most In Over 13 Months After A Large Trade

Shares of Central Depository Services India fell as much as 5.99% intraday, before paring losses and trading 3.43% lower as of 10:33 a.m. This compares to a 0.01% advance in the Nifty 50. The stock has declined the most since May 11.

The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 45.7 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 48.

Out of the nine analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and one suggests to 'sell' the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 4.2%.