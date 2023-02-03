Cathie Wood Says ARKK Is 'The New Nasdaq'

So how does Wood’s historical performance stack up? It depends on the time frame. While the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) has jumped 42% this year — more than twice as much as the Nasdaq 100 — the Ark fund is still down 72% from its peak two years ago, underperforming the index by about tenfold. The Ark fund has posted a five-year gain of just 12% versus 89% for the tech benchmark.