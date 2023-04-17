Case For Stocks Is Seen In Model Showing Economic Bottom Is Past

“Fighting the Fed” has been a winning strategy for months, with stocks rising as the central bank lifted its benchmark rate to the highest since 2007. The S&P is heading toward a 20% advance from its October bottom, a threshold many investors define as the start of a bull market. Not only that, but the VIX Index — known as the market’s fear gauge — is at its lowest since January 2022, and put-to-call ratios are falling, meaning there’s reduced appetite for hedging against losses.