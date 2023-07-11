CarTrade Shares Jump Over 16% On Agreeing To Buy OLX India's Auto Business

Shares of CarTrade Tech Ltd. surged over 16% on Tuesday after it agreed to buy OLX India's auto business.

The company has inked a share purchase agreement with OLX India B.V. to acquire a 100% stake in Sobek Auto India for Rs 537 crore, according to an exchange filing. The transaction will be a pure cash deal, and the acquisition is likely to be completed within 30 days.

The acquisition of Sobek will "provide synergistic benefits to the existing businesses of CarTrade Tech", the company said in the filing on Monday.