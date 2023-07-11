CarTrade Shares Jump Over 16% On Agreeing To Buy OLX India's Auto Business
The company has inked a share purchase agreement with OLX India B.V. to acquire a 100% stake in Sobek Auto India for Rs 537 crore.
Shares of CarTrade Tech Ltd. surged over 16% on Tuesday after it agreed to buy OLX India's auto business.
The company has inked a share purchase agreement with OLX India B.V. to acquire a 100% stake in Sobek Auto India for Rs 537 crore, according to an exchange filing. The transaction will be a pure cash deal, and the acquisition is likely to be completed within 30 days.
The acquisition of Sobek will "provide synergistic benefits to the existing businesses of CarTrade Tech", the company said in the filing on Monday.
Shares of the company jumped 16.78%, the most since June 5. The stock is trading 13.9% higher at Rs 555.20 apiece as of 09.43 am, compared to a 0.53% gain in the NSE Nifty 50.
Total traded volume stood at 56.2 times its 30-day average. The RSI stands at 71.98, suggesting the stock may be overbought.
Of the seven analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating and one recommends a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 9.2%.