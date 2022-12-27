Capacit'e Infraprojects Shares Gain After Order Win

Shares of Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd. rose after it won orders worth Rs 625 crore for the construction of core and shell work in Bhendi Bazaar, Mumbai, from Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust.

"We remain confident of delivering the project within the stipulated timelines and to the client's satisfaction," said Rahul Katyal, managing director of Capacit'e Infraprojects.

Shares of the company rose 2.05% to Rs 139.30 apiece as of 12:15 p.m., compared with a 0.185 gain in the benchmark Nifty 50. The total traded volume so far in the day was 4.3 times its 30-day average volume.

The five analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data.