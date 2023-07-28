Can Jio BlackRock Really Disrupt India's Asset Management Industry?

India is different. According to many, the country is still at a stage where many nations would have been a multiple years ago. It still has a tiny fraction of its populace investing in equities. The there are more Dream11 players than mutual fund folios or demat accounts lays bare the fact India is heavily underexposed to equity investing. And that is where the muscle of Jio comes in. I will get there in a moment. Let's understand the industry currently.

As of March 31, 2023, there are 44 registered mutual funds in India, offering different schemes to satisfy the dynamic needs of diverse investors, up from 34 mutual funds 10 years back in 2013. To put this into context, the U.S. has over 1,400 mutual fund houses and the U.K. has 143 authorised fund managers. India has seen a clutch of new fund houses coming in recent times, but that notwithstanding, we are still at the nascent stage of mutual fund and equity adoption. Due to the JAM trinity and the ease of payments, India has moved up the curve on click and buy fairly early. And that only helps the spread of digitally enabled mutual fund options.

The other aspect is performance of active funds, which leads people to adopt passive options. As per the SPIVA India scorecard, in 2022, performance among Indian active managers varied across categories. A majority of Indian equity large-cap funds failed to beat their benchmark, with 88% of actively managed schemes underperforming the S&P BSE 100. Underperformance rates remained high over three- and five-year periods, at 96.7% and 93.8%, respectively. Keep in mind, SEBI's tight rules around composition of large-cap funds also leads to difficulty in outperformance. As a result, large-cap options are already popular on the passive side. Does this help Jio BlackRock? Surely does. As per the release, Jio BlackRock will deliver tech-enabled access to affordable investment solutions. This approach may also help as Jio has the distribution muscle—both offline and online. Reliance Jio's digital reach and the offline presence through various retail touchpoints is a powerful tool if used correctly. And since BlackRock brings the trust and the experience, at the onset, Jio BlackRock will have both push and pull factors. But is that disruptive of existing fund houses or does it stand to help them grab incremental market share post launch? We believe it may be the latter.