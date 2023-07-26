Can Fin Homes Shares Tumble Up To 10% On Rs 38.5-Crore Fraud

Shares of Can Fin Homes hit an intra-day low of 9.84%. The stock was trading 8.45% lower at Rs 779.30 apiece, compared to a 0.59% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 12.58 pm.

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 10 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 46.51, indicating that the stock is neither overbought, nor oversold.

Of the 22 analysts tracking the firm, 17 maintain a buy rating on the stock, four recommend a hold and one suggests a sell, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 15.2%.