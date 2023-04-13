Campus Activewear Shares Surge After Acquiring Land Parcel From Marico

Shares of Campus Activewear Ltd. gained the most in over eight weeks on Thursday after it acquired a land parcel from Marico Industries Ltd. in Himachal Pradesh.

The land and buildings acquired for Rs 16.7 crore are in the Ponta Sahib region of Himachal Pradesh. The company will use this land to expand its existing capacity for the manufacture of semi-finished goods and the assembly of footwear, it said in an exchange filing.

With the land acquisition, Campus Activewear Ltd. plans to add additional annualised capacity to manufacture 7.2 million pairs of shoe soles and 3.6 million pairs of uppers at the plant. It also plans to assemble 3.6 million pairs of shoes at the facility, the company said.