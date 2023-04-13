Campus Activewear Shares Surge After Acquiring Land Parcel From Marico
The land and buildings acquired for Rs 16.7 crore are in the Ponta Sahib region of Himachal Pradesh.
Shares of Campus Activewear Ltd. gained the most in over eight weeks on Thursday after it acquired a land parcel from Marico Industries Ltd. in Himachal Pradesh.
The land and buildings acquired for Rs 16.7 crore are in the Ponta Sahib region of Himachal Pradesh. The company will use this land to expand its existing capacity for the manufacture of semi-finished goods and the assembly of footwear, it said in an exchange filing.
With the land acquisition, Campus Activewear Ltd. plans to add additional annualised capacity to manufacture 7.2 million pairs of shoe soles and 3.6 million pairs of uppers at the plant. It also plans to assemble 3.6 million pairs of shoes at the facility, the company said.
Shares of Campus Activewear Ltd. rose 4.34% to Rs 345.1 apiece as of 10:35 a.m., compared to a 0.05% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 4.78% intraday, the most in over eight weeks since Feb. 10.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 43.7.
Out of the six analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating and one suggests a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 25.4%.