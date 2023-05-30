Campus Activewear Shares Fall Most In Two Months After Q4 Profit Miss
The company's fourth-quarter net profit fell 0.04% at Rs 22.94 crore, missing Bloomberg estimate of Rs 37 crore.
Shares of Campus Activewear fell the most in two months after its fourth-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.
The company's net profit fell 0.04% to Rs 22.94 crore for the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing. The Bloomberg estimate stood at Rs 37 crore.
Campus Activewear Q4 FY23 (consolidated, YoY)
Revenues were down 1.3% at Rs 347.7 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 380.7 crore.)
Ebitda down 27.96% at Rs 56.4 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 74.9 crore.)
Ebitda margin at 16.22% versus 22.22% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.7%)
Net profit was down 0.04% at Rs 22.94 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 37 crore.)
Shares of Campus Activewear rose 4.63% to Rs 342.2 apiece, compared to a 0.19% gain in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:34 a.m. The stock fell 6.35% intraday, the most in over two months since March 24.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.3 times its monthly average.
Of the five analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating, and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 34.3%.