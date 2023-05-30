Campus Activewear Shares Fall Most In Two Months After Q4 Profit Miss

Shares of Campus Activewear rose 4.63% to Rs 342.2 apiece, compared to a 0.19% gain in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:34 a.m. The stock fell 6.35% intraday, the most in over two months since March 24.

The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.3 times its monthly average.

Of the five analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating, and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 34.3%.