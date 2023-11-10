Campus Activewear Shares Drop Below IPO Price After Q2 Profit Falls 98%

Campus Activewear's stock fell as much as 9.92% during the day to Rs 237.80 apiece, the lowest since its listing on May 9, 2022. It pared losses to trade 3.41% lower at Rs 255 apiece compared to a 0.2% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

It has fallen 39.9% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 20 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 22.24.

Five out of the seven analysts tracking Campus Activewear maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends a 'hold' and another suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 52%.