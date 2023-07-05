Samvardhana Motherson Shares Hit 14-Month High On Yachiyo, Prysm Acquisition

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. surged nearly 10% to hit a 14-month high on Wednesday after it agreed to buy an 81% stake in a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co.

The company will acquire the stake in Yachiyo Industry's four-wheeler business via its unit, SMRP BV. The stake is valued at 22.9 billion Japanese yen or Rs 1,301 crore. Honda Motor will own the remaining 19% stake, making it an 81:19 joint venture.

Samvardhana Motherson also announced an investment of $14 million, or Rs 114.97 crore, into the 12% optionally convertible secured note issued by Prysm Systems Inc.