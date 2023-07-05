BQPrimeMarketsSamvardhana Motherson Shares Hit 14-Month High On Yachiyo, Prysm Acquisition
ADVERTISEMENT

Samvardhana Motherson Shares Hit 14-Month High On Yachiyo, Prysm Acquisition

The company will acquire the stake in Yachiyo Industry's four-wheeler business via its unit, SMRP BV.

05 Jul 2023, 12:49 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. surged nearly 10% to hit a 14-month high on Wednesday after it agreed to buy an 81% stake in a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co.

The company will acquire the stake in Yachiyo Industry's four-wheeler business via its unit, SMRP BV. The stake is valued at 22.9 billion Japanese yen or Rs 1,301 crore. Honda Motor will own the remaining 19% stake, making it an 81:19 joint venture.

Samvardhana Motherson also announced an investment of $14 million, or Rs 114.97 crore, into the 12% optionally convertible secured note issued by Prysm Systems Inc.

ALSO READ

India's Services PMI Expands At A Slower Pace In June

Opinion
India's Services PMI Expands At A Slower Pace In June
Read More

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson rose 6.75% to Rs 90.90 apiece as of 11.46 am, compared to a 0.03% rise in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip rose as much as 9.98% intra-day, the most in over 28 months since Feb. 15, 2021.

The total traded volume stood at 8.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 74, implying that the stock may be overbought.

Out of the 21 analysts tracking the company, 18 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold' and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 7.4%.

ALSO READ

Why First Global's Devina Mehra Is Bullish On Indian Markets

Opinion
Why First Global's Devina Mehra Is Bullish On Indian Markets
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT