Butterfly Gandhimathi Shares Fall On Merger Plan With Crompton Greaves

Shares of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. declined the most in five months on the merger proposal with Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

This comes about a year after Crompton moved to pick up a majority stake in the South Indian kitchen appliance manufacturer.

The boards of Crompton Greaves and Butterfly Gandhimathi have proposed a merger of the two companies.

The public shareholders of Butterfly, as on the record date, will receive 22 equity shares of Crompton for every five equity shares held by them in Butterfly, as per the scheme.

After the merger is complete, the public shareholders of Butterfly will own about 3% of the combined entity.

"The merger will unlock various revenue and cost synergies, achieve economies of scale by pooling the combined resources, and provide an impetus to grow across all parts of India ... It will enable more efficient allocation of capital and result in simplification of the corporate structure," the companies said in a joint statement.