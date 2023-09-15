Burger King Franchisee Restaurant Brands Shares Spike 14% As 25% Stake Changes Hands
Shares worth Rs 1,484 crore were sold in six large transactions in pre-market trading.
Shares of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd., franchise owner of Burger King India and Popeyes, rose the most in a day in nearly four months after 25.4% equity changed hands in six large pre-market trades on NSE, according to Bloomberg.
Trades worth a total of over Rs 1,484 crore took place, with deals as large as 8.4 crore shares. Total shares sold in the five large trades amount to 12.54 crore.
Buyers and sellers were not known immediately. According to BSE data, the only shareholder holding more than 8 crore shares is the sole promoter, QSR Asia Pte Ltd., with 20.18 crore shares, or 40.8% equity, as on June 30.
QSR Asia Pte Ltd. is the investment vehicle of Singapore-headquartered buyout firm, Everstone Capital. Multiple media reports had suggested that Everstone was in talks to sell its stake in the operator of Burger King stores in India.
Shares of Restaurant Brands Asia surged as much as 14.46% intraday, the most since May 18 when it hit the upper price band at 20%. The stock pared some gains and was trading 12.88% higher at Rs 135.8 apiece at 9:53 a.m. compared to a 0.15% gain in the NSE Nifty 50.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 9.56 times its monthly average, while the relative strength index was at 69.4, indicating the stock may be overbought.
Of the 10 analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating, two maintain a 'hold', and three suggest to 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price targets implies a potential downside of 5.8%.