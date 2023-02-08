Bull Case On A Stock Crash Sees End Of Fed Gifts To One Percent

Still, the degree by which stocks have outrun wages has been a defining fact of American economic life for more than a generation and became a cause in certain circles back when Fed stimulus was inflating equities while doing less for worker pay. Whatever else is true of the economy’s recent run-in with inflation, it has begun to take a nick out of the disparity. In the four decades through 2021, the S&P 500 returned 11.9% a year, compared with a 3.28% increase in the average hourly earnings by employees tracked by the Department of Labor. After last year, the gains were 11.2% and 3.32%.