Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Got a Boost From High Interest Rates

“Berkshire Hathaway’s 3Q earnings (excluding eliminations and other) can grow more than 30% from last year to at least $9 billion, we believe. Geico should remain under pressure, but insurance earnings will rise significantly vs. 3Q22, given higher interest rates and the impact of Hurricane Ian in the prior year. Reinsurance earnings may be strong, but it’s too early to declare victory on Berkshire’s Florida market bet.”