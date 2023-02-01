Stock Market Live, Budget Speech Begins: Sensex, Nifty Rise As Banks, Financials Advance

Fast-moving consumer goods stocks were trading higher as the Finance Minster emphasised on incentives for the agriculture sector.

Nifty FMCG index was trading 0.32% higher.

The Finance Minister, while presenting Union Budget 2023, said:

Agriculture accelerator fund will be setup to encourage start-ups in rural areas

To launch Atmanirbhar clean plant program, to improve availability of disease-free quality planting material for high-value horticultural crops at an outlay of Rs 2,200 crore.

Agriculture credit target set at Rs 20 lakh crore in FY24

To launch sub scheme under PM Matsya Sampada Yojna with outlay of Rs 6,000 crore to further enable activities of fishermen.

Have initiated computerisation for 63,000 primary agricultural credit societies with an investment of Rs 2,516 crore.

Source: Sansad TV, Bloomeberg