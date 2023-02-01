Budget Strip 2023 Logo
Stock Market Live, Budget Speech Begins: Sensex, Nifty Rise As Banks, Financials Advance

Live updates on India's equity markets on Feb. 1.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dalal Street. (Source: BQ Prime/Vijay Sartape.)</p></div>
Railway Stocks Extend Gains As FM Announces Capex

Railways stocks continued to trade higher as the Finance Minister, in Union Budget 2023, announced a capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore for railways in FY24.

Capex Highlights:

  • Capital investment outlay to be raised by 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore in FY24.

  • Capital investment outlay to be 3.3% of GDP in FY24.

  • Effective capital expenditure of Centre at Rs 13.7 lakh in FY24.

  • Capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore provided for railways in FY24.

Source: Finance Ministry, Bloomberg

Fertlisers Stocks Surge

Shares of Dhanuka Agritech gained 3.69%, Zuari Agro chemicals rose 1.59%, Chambal fertilisers gained 1.04%, Deepak Fertlisers rose 2.08%, Rallis India gained 1.41%.

Source: Bloomberg


FMCG Stocks Advance

Fast-moving consumer goods stocks were trading higher as the Finance Minster emphasised on incentives for the agriculture sector.

Nifty FMCG index was trading 0.32% higher.

The Finance Minister, while presenting Union Budget 2023, said:

  • Agriculture accelerator fund will be setup to encourage start-ups in rural areas

  • To launch Atmanirbhar clean plant program, to improve availability of disease-free quality planting material for high-value horticultural crops at an outlay of Rs 2,200 crore.

  • Agriculture credit target set at Rs 20 lakh crore in FY24

  • To launch sub scheme under PM Matsya Sampada Yojna with outlay of Rs 6,000 crore to further enable activities of fishermen.

  • Have initiated computerisation for 63,000 primary agricultural credit societies with an investment of Rs 2,516 crore.

Source: Sansad TV, Bloomeberg

Sensex Rises 1.05% As Finance Minister Presents Union Budget

  • Indian benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.05% to 60,175.31.

  • NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.93% to 17,826.10.

Source: Bloomberg


FM Nirmala Sitharaman Begins The Union Budget 2023 Speech In The Parliament


























