Stock Market Live, Budget Speech Begins: Sensex, Nifty Rise As Banks, Financials Advance
Live updates on India's equity markets on Feb. 1.
- Oldest First
Railway Stocks Extend Gains As FM Announces Capex
Railways stocks continued to trade higher as the Finance Minister, in Union Budget 2023, announced a capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore for railways in FY24.
Capex Highlights:
Capital investment outlay to be raised by 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore in FY24.
Capital investment outlay to be 3.3% of GDP in FY24.
Effective capital expenditure of Centre at Rs 13.7 lakh in FY24.
Capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore provided for railways in FY24.
Source: Finance Ministry, Bloomberg
Fertlisers Stocks Surge
Shares of Dhanuka Agritech gained 3.69%, Zuari Agro chemicals rose 1.59%, Chambal fertilisers gained 1.04%, Deepak Fertlisers rose 2.08%, Rallis India gained 1.41%.
Source: Bloomberg
FMCG Stocks Advance
Fast-moving consumer goods stocks were trading higher as the Finance Minster emphasised on incentives for the agriculture sector.
Nifty FMCG index was trading 0.32% higher.
The Finance Minister, while presenting Union Budget 2023, said:
Agriculture accelerator fund will be setup to encourage start-ups in rural areas
To launch Atmanirbhar clean plant program, to improve availability of disease-free quality planting material for high-value horticultural crops at an outlay of Rs 2,200 crore.
Agriculture credit target set at Rs 20 lakh crore in FY24
To launch sub scheme under PM Matsya Sampada Yojna with outlay of Rs 6,000 crore to further enable activities of fishermen.
Have initiated computerisation for 63,000 primary agricultural credit societies with an investment of Rs 2,516 crore.
Source: Sansad TV, Bloomeberg
Sensex Rises 1.05% As Finance Minister Presents Union Budget
Indian benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.05% to 60,175.31.
NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.93% to 17,826.10.
Source: Bloomberg