Budget 2023: Scrap Windfall Tax, FICCI Tells Government

"Further, the levy is calculated on per tonne of production rather than as a percentage of the realized price, thereby causing hardship to oil producers when the prices get reduced,"it said. "The levy has an adverse impact on exploration and development of capex proposals."

Sunil Duggal, Group CEO, Vedanta Ltd. said currently, domestic crude oil producers are taxed nearly 70% and a tax structure of 35-40% abiding by global standards will encourage critical investments in the sector.