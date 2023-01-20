Budget 2023: Capital Market Taxes Need To Be Rationalised And Aligned

In the Finance Act of 2018, changes were made under capital gain taxation regime to tax long-term capital gains exceeding Rs 1 Lakh per annum from the sale of listed equity shares and units of equity-oriented mutual funds. Such capital gains were fully exempt since 2004, upon introduction of the securities transaction tax with the intent to exempt long term capital gain and to collect taxes by way of Securities Transaction Tax or STT.

The long-term capital gain taxation regime introduced in Finance Act 2018 was aimed to diversify and broad-base investments in financial assets. It was also to curb the erosion in the tax base and prevent the use of tax arbitrage opportunities created on account of exemption of LTCG. Given the increasing collections from STT, withdrawal of STT appears unlikely.

However, the government could consider increasing the threshold limit of Rs 1 lakh per year. This will encourage increased capital market participation by taxpayers. Further, the current regime does not entitle taxpayers to the rebate (of up to Rs 12,500), which should be permitted.

Given recent comments from the union revenue secretary, that there is the need to simplify the complex capital gains tax regime in India, expectations from the Union Budget 2023 on rationalisation of the capital gains tax regime is high and announcements in this regard would bring cheer to investors.