Nvidia’s Rally Is Going to Show Traders What a  Market Bubble Looks Like, Rob Arnott Says 

Following the peak of the tech bubble in March 2000, the average stock in the S&P 500 rose by 25% over the next two years, while a cap-weighted index dominated by tech stocks fell by 21%. Arnott points to the list of tech firms that were the top 10 most-valuable at the peak of the dot-com bubble. None were able to beat the market by the time the next bull run peaked in 2007, and only Microsoft Corp. and Oracle Corp. are ahead today, two decades later.