BSE To Introduce Options On WTI Crude Oil, Brent Crude Oil Futures Contracts From Oct. 9

These commodity contracts will provide market participants, particularly corporates, value chain participants and foreign portfolio investors, an efficient way to manage their commodity price risk against volatility, BSE said in a statement. Earlier, the stock exchange introduced Brent crude oil futures contracts in the commodity derivatives segment.

Earlier in the day, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced that it will launch options contracts on underlying WTI crude oil and natural gas futures in the commodity derivatives segment from Oct. 9.