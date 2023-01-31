ADVERTISEMENT
BSE StAR Mutual Fund Transactions Worth Rs 34,923 Crore In January

The exchange surpassed its all-time highest record transactions of 2.44 crore achieved in December 2022.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)</p></div>
The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)
Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday said its mutual fund distribution platform StAR MF has processed a record 2.52 crore transactions worth Rs 34,923 crore in January.

The value of transactions processed in January 2023 stands at Rs 34,923 crore.

Overall, the platform achieved 115% of the transactions within 10 months (April-January) this fiscal compared to the last fiscal year.

BSE launched its mutual fund distribution platform BSE StAR MF in December 2009.

