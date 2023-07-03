BSE Shares Jump The Most In Nine Months As Board To Consider Share Buyback On July 6

Shares of the company rose 5.47% to Rs 641.85 apiece as of 11:56 a.m., compared to a 0.54% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 7.08% intraday to Rs 651.65 apiece, the most in over nine months since Sept. 21, 2022.

Total traded volume stood at 5.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Out of the six analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating and four recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 2.7%.