BSE Shares Hit All-Time High After It Bumps Up Buyback Price

Shares of BSE Ltd. hit record high on Friday after the exchange increased its buyback offer price by Rs 264 apiece and set Sept. 14 as the record date for determining the eligible shareholders for the buyback.

The buyback offer price was raised to Rs 1,080 from Rs 816 per equity share. The total size of the buyback is Rs 374.8 crore, according to its filing on the NSE.

The total number of shares that will be bought back by the company stands at 34.70 lakh, representing 2.56% equity, according to the revised buyback offer price.