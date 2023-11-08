BSE Shares Have Jumped Over 250% In 2023. What's Next?
While the exchange revised its buyback price, the stock is trading well above those levels.
BSE Ltd.'s shares extended gains for the fourth consecutive session to trade at record levels above the Rs 2,000 mark as higher transaction charges continue to drive rally.
Shares of the bourse, which listed in 2017, jumped over 3% on Wednesday. The stock has surged over 250% or 3.5 times year-to-date.
The exchange had announced a buyback price of Rs 816 per share in July. However, as the shares spiked, it raised the buyback price to Rs 1,080 apiece in September. Yet, BSE is now trading well above the revised buyback price, with the stock at Rs 2,020.60 at 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
What Aided The Rally?
Bombay Stock Exchange revised transaction charges in the equity derivatives segment with effect from Nov. 1. This would mean higher revenues for BSE. These changes will primarily be levied on S&P BSE Sensex Options, particularly the nearest or immediate expiry contracts, according to BSE notice.
The exchange increased transaction costs for equity derivatives, with the premium value below Rs 3 crore at Rs 500 per crore.
Revised Transaction Costs:
Rs 500 per crore for premium value up to Rs 3 crore.
Rs 3,750 per crore for premium value between Rs 3 crore and Rs 100 crore.
Rs 3,500 per crore for premium value between Rs 100 crore and Rs 750 crore.
Rs 3,000 per crore for premium value between Rs 750 crore and Rs 1,500 crore.
Rs 2,500 per crore for premium value between Rs 1,500 crore and Rs 2,000 crore.
Rs 2,000 per crore for premium value over Rs 2,000 crore.
What This Means For BSE
Increase in transaction cost could mean increased revenues for the exchange. It reported income of nearly Rs 740 crore in FY23.
Of the six analysts tracking the stock, four recommend a 'buy' rating and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of analyst price targets implies an 18% downside over the next 12 months.