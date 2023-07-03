BSE-Listed Firms' Market Valuation Touches Rs 298.21 Lakh Crore

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms reached a record high of Rs 298.21 lakh crore on Monday as the benchmark Sensex ended above the 65,000-mark for the first time ever amid bullish investor sentiments.

The benchmark index jumped 486.49 points or 0.75% to settle at its all-time closing high of 65,205.05 points. During the day, the benchmark rallied 581.79 points or 0.89% to scale its record intra-day peak of 65,300.35 points.