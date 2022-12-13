ADVERTISEMENT
BSE Adds 1 Crore Investors In 148 Days To Reach 12 Crore-Mark

The exchange added one crore investors' accounts between July 18 and December 13, BSE said in a statement.
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. (Source: Reuters)
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. (Source: Reuters)
Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday said it has added 1 crore registered investor accounts to its platform in a span of 148 days, taking the total count to 12 crore.

In comparison, the exchange took 124, 91, 85 and 107 days for the previous milestones of 11 crore, 10 crore, 9 crore and 8 crore, respectively.

"BSE crossed the milestone of 12 crore registered users based on Unique Client Code on December 13, 2022," the exchange said.

Of the 12 crore users, 42% fall in the 30 to 40 age brackets, followed by 23% in 20-30 years and 11% in the 40-50 age bracket.

In terms of states, Maharashtra leads in terms of investors with a share of 20% of the total 12 crore investors. This was followed by Gujarat at 10%, Uttar Pradesh at 9% and Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu at 6% each.

The exchange did not specify how many of these accounts are active or only for mutual fund investments, as a vast majority of trading volume is on rival bourse NSE.

Founded in 1875, BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) is the world's fastest stock exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds.

BSE has a broad shareholder base. It provides trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing.

