Britannia's New Plant, Product Pipeline Have A 'Competitive Edge' Over Peers: Nomura 

Britannia Industries Ltd.'s Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra is a "source of competitive edge and cost leadership", Nomura Holdings Inc. said after its visit to the plant.

It was the "most advanced and automated plant" with 146 acres of area and catering to 10–12% of Britannia's volume, the brokerage said in a note on Monday.

Nomura maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock given the strong pipeline of new launches, scale-up in dairy capacity after the joint venture with processed cheese brand Laughing Cow, expansion in rural markets, and margin improvement.

The scrip has beaten all its peers to register 15-fold growth in the last 10 years. It was the top gainer on the Nifty FMCG index in the same period. Shares of Britannia Industries hit a new lifetime high of Rs 5,064.40 apiece on Monday. The stock crossed the Rs 5,000-per-share mark after hitting at least four record highs in June.