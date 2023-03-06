Britannia Shares Decline After CLSA Downgrades Rating To 'Sell'
The research house expects margins to take a hit as the lower-cost inventory is used up and raw material inflation continues.
Shares of Britannia Industries Ltd. declined after CLSA downgraded the company to 'sell', as it expects high wheat and milk inflation to impact its margin.
The brokerage has downgraded the biscuit-making company and revised the target price from Rs 4,411.95 to Rs 4,060, implying a downside return potential of 8%.
Britannia has led the way with a price hike, which has driven most of the top-line growth in fiscal 2023, the research house said in a note on March 3.
"We do not expect further price increases in FY24, but strong volume growth on the back of increased rural distribution (28,000 rural preferred dealers versus 19,000 in FY20) and market share gains should help it to maintain double-digit revenue growth over FY24-25CL," the note said.
According to the research house, the company has managed to have market share gains for 39 consecutive quarters, with a larger part of the gain on the back of enhanced distribution in rural areas—1.5 times of overall.
"We believe these market share gains are sustainable as both retailers and consumers are generally sticky once they have made the shift," it said.
The company has been able to improve its margins despite high wheat and milk inflation due to lower-cost inventory. But the research house expects margins to take a hit as the inventory is used up and raw material inflation continues.
While wheat prices have corrected due to the government's intervention, a reduced crop size and low levels of central stock—it fell to a five-year low on Feb. 1—should keep pricing on a rising trajectory, it said. "We see downside risk to consensus margin estimates."
The brokerage is positive over the long-term outlook, but a more than 30% run-up in the stock over the past year and margin pressures are a negative.
Shares of Britannia Industries fell as much as 2.17% to Rs 4,318.65 apiece on Monday at 2:54 p.m., compared to a 0.69% gain in the benchmark Nifty.
Of the 41 analysts tracking the company, 28 maintain 'buy', 11 suggest 'hold' and two recommend 'sell'. The return potential of the stock is 13.5%.