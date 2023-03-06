Britannia Shares Decline After CLSA Downgrades Rating To 'Sell'

Shares of Britannia Industries Ltd. declined after CLSA downgraded the company to 'sell', as it expects high wheat and milk inflation to impact its margin.

The brokerage has downgraded the biscuit-making company and revised the target price from Rs 4,411.95 to Rs 4,060, implying a downside return potential of 8%.

Britannia has led the way with a price hike, which has driven most of the top-line growth in fiscal 2023, the research house said in a note on March 3.

"We do not expect further price increases in FY24, but strong volume growth on the back of increased rural distribution (28,000 rural preferred dealers versus 19,000 in FY20) and market share gains should help it to maintain double-digit revenue growth over FY24-25CL," the note said.