Britannia Q4 Profit Beats Estimates, Paytm Net Loss Narrows — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major corporate earnings announced after market hours on May 5.
FMCG major Britannia Industries Ltd. registered 47% rise year-on-year in its net profit and saw a margin expansion on account of softening raw material costs during the quarter ended March 2023.
Digital payments major Paytm narrowed its net loss during the period under review, on the back of a rise in gross merchandise value, higher merchant subscription revenue and growth in loans distribution.
Britannia Q4 FY23 (Consolidated figures, YoY)
Revenue up 13% at Rs 4,023.18 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,066.54 crore).
Ebitda up 46% to Rs 800.89 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 715.4 crore).
Ebitda margin at 19.9% vs 15.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.6%).
Net profit up 47% at Rs 558.66 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 501.95 crore).
Marico Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4% at Rs 2,240 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,253.2 crore).
Ebitda up 14% to Rs 393 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 398.3 crore).
Ebitda margin at 17.5% vs 16% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.7%).
Net profit up 20% at Rs 302 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 285.5 crore).
Paytm Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 13.2% at Rs 2,334.50 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,325.73 crore).
Ebitda loss narrows to Rs 129.10 crore vs Ebitda loss of Rs 330.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 209.10 crore).
Net loss narrows to Rs 168.4 crore vs Rs 392 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 369.20 crore).
Alembic Pharma Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1% at Rs 1,406 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,399 crore).
Ebitda up 33% to Rs 212 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 225 crore).
Ebitda margin at 15.1% vs 11.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.1%).
Net profit up six times to Rs 153 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 102 crore).
Equitas Small Finance Bank Q4 FY23
Net interest income up 27.97% at Rs 706.96 crore (YoY).
Net profit up 59.02% at Rs 190.04 crore (YoY) (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 157.59 crore).
GNPA ratio at 2.76% vs 3.63% (QoQ).
NNPA ratio at 1.21% vs 1.82% (QoQ).
The board recommended a dividend of Re 1 per share.
DCB Bank Q4 FY23
Net interest income up 27.72% at Rs 485.95 crore (YoY).
Net profit up 25.36% at Rs 142.21 crore (YoY) (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 121 crore).
GNPA ratio at 3.19% vs 3.62% (QoQ).
NNPA ratio at 1.04% vs 1.37% (QoQ).
The board approved a dividend of Rs 1.25 per share.
Piramal Enterprises Q4 FY23 (Consolidated)
Net interest income declined 4% to Rs 1,128 crore (YoY).
Net loss widened to Rs 195.87 crore vs net profit of Rs 150.53 crore (YoY).
GNPA ratio at 3.8% vs 4% (QoQ).
NNPA ratio at 1.9% vs 1.7% (QoQ).
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 31 per share.
Blue Dart Express Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.34% at Rs 1,216.55 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,273.03 crore).
Ebitda down 31.72% at Rs 199.23 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 212.05 crore).
Ebitda margin at 16.38% vs 25.03% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.7%).
Net profit down 49.3% at Rs 69.44 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 80.55 crore).
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 30 per share, subject to shareholder approval.
Olectra Greentech Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 38.56% at Rs 375.91 crore.
Ebitda up 31.89% at Rs 132.11 crore.
Ebitda margin at 35.14% vs 36.92%.
Net profit up 52% at Rs 27.01 crore.
Ajanta Pharma Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.33% at Rs 881.84 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 929.32 crore).
Ebitda down 27.73% at Rs 149.37 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 210.14 crore).
Ebitda margin at 16.94% vs 23.75% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.6%).
Net profit down 19.15% at Rs 122.25 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 49.74 crore).
Artemis Medicare Services Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 30.68% at Rs 195.28 crore.
Ebitda up 50.44% at Rs 25.65 crore.
Ebitda margin at 13.13% vs 11.41%.
Net profit down 20% at Rs 10.60 crore.
The company announced a dividend of Rs 0.45 per share for fiscal 2023.
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 26.37% at Rs 124.51 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 129.10 crore).
Ebitda down 26.01% at Rs 16.27 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 20.95 crore).
Ebitda margin at 13.07% vs 22.32% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.2%).
Net profit down 3.2% at Rs 16.95 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 16.55 crore).
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 for the fiscal 2023.
Tata Investment Corp. Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 40.89% at Rs 30.67 crore.
Ebitda down 51.17% at Rs 22.35 crore.
Ebitda margin at 72.87% vs 88..21%
Net profit up 0.7% at Rs 20.28 crore.
The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 48 per share.