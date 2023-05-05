Britannia, Federal Bank, Bharat Forge Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect
Here are the estimates for earnings by major companies scheduled to be announced today.
Britannia Industries Ltd. will be in focus on Friday as the FMCG major announces its earnings for the quarter and year ended March 2023.
The Good Day cookies-maker is expected to post a 16% rise in revenue and a 32% growth in net profit during the March quarter, according to analyst estimates polled by Bloomberg.
It has posted similar growth in top line in the year ago period, but the rise in bottom line this time around is estimated to be much higher than during the March quarter of fiscal 2022.
Bharat Forge Ltd. is another prominent name scheduled to declare financial results for the March quarter of the recently ended fiscal. The automotive engine component manufacturer is estimated to see double-digit decline in revenue during the quarter under review, after posting stellar growth in the corresponding period last year, Bloomberg data shows.
The downtrend in sales is, however, not expected to translate into a decline in net profit, analysts tracked by Bloomberg estimate.
Tata Investment Corp., KFin Technologies Ltd., Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. and Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. will also announce their results on Friday.