Britannia, Federal Bank, Bharat Forge Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect

Britannia Industries Ltd. will be in focus on Friday as the FMCG major announces its earnings for the quarter and year ended March 2023.

The Good Day cookies-maker is expected to post a 16% rise in revenue and a 32% growth in net profit during the March quarter, according to analyst estimates polled by Bloomberg.

It has posted similar growth in top line in the year ago period, but the rise in bottom line this time around is estimated to be much higher than during the March quarter of fiscal 2022.