Britannia Beats Peers To Expand 10-Fold In 10 Years; Crosses Rs 5,000 Per Share

Shares of Britannia Industries Ltd. hit a new lifetime high of Rs 5,064.40 apiece on Monday. The stock crossed the Rs 5,000-per-share mark after hitting at least four record highs in June.

Around 59,000 shares of the company changed hands on the bourse so far on Monday, against the one-month daily average volume of more than 4.3 lakh shares, according to Cogencis. The volume of the stock traded also declined by 87% from the previous session.

The market capitalisation has increased more than 10-fold to nearly Rs 1.21 lakh crore as compared to Rs 10,100 crore in June 2013.

As Britannia Industries' shares rose over 1400% in the last 10 years, a person who would have bought the stock on June 18, 2013, at Rs 335.1 apiece would have earned Rs 4,709.6 as of Friday's close.