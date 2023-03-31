Britain’s FTSE 100 Index Is Back To Being The Poor Man Of Europe

After avoiding last year’s global selloff, several factors that favored the exporter-heavy UK benchmark in 2022 — such as a weaker pound, big interest-rate rises and a preference for non-cyclical shares — have started to ease. That’s weighed on heavyweights such as miner and trading firm Glencore Plc and British American Tobacco Plc, while Barclays Plc has been among lenders hit by a rout in global banking stocks.