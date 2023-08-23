Brightcom Shares Locked In 5% Lower Circuit After SEBI Action Against CEO, CFO

Shares of Brightcom Group Ltd. fell on Wednesday after the Securities and Exchange Board of India barred its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Suresh Kumar Reddy and its Chief Financial Officer Narayan Raju from company boards, for fraud and allegedly misrepresenting the financial statements of the company.

They are also barred from disposing of the shares of the company until further notice, according to an interim order on Tuesday. SEBI has also restrained investor Shankar Sharma and 21 other entities from disposing of shares in Brightcom Group.