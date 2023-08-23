Brightcom Shares Locked In 5% Lower Circuit After SEBI Action Against CEO, CFO
SEBI barred its Chairman and CEO Suresh Kumar Reddy and CFO Narayan Raju from company boards over alleged financial fraud.
Shares of Brightcom Group Ltd. fell on Wednesday after the Securities and Exchange Board of India barred its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Suresh Kumar Reddy and its Chief Financial Officer Narayan Raju from company boards, for fraud and allegedly misrepresenting the financial statements of the company.
They are also barred from disposing of the shares of the company until further notice, according to an interim order on Tuesday. SEBI has also restrained investor Shankar Sharma and 21 other entities from disposing of shares in Brightcom Group.
Shares of Brightcom Group Ltd. were locked in a 5% lower-circuit at Rs 23.1 apiece as of 11:18 a.m. compared to a 0.06% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
According to NSE data, there were no buyers for the stock and over 15.94 crore shares were pending for sale, according to the order book.
It has fallen 21.43% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 0.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 40.5.