Brightcom Group Shares Gain On Strong Revenue, Profit Guidance For FY24

Shares of Brightcom Group Ltd. rose after it guided for higher revenue and profit in the 2024 financial year.

The company expects its top line to be in the range of Rs 9,196.03 crore to Rs 9,667.63 crore in current fiscal, suggesting a mid-point growth of 27.51% as compared to the 2023 fiscal, according to its exchange filing. It sees the profit after tax at Rs 1,659.14 crore to Rs 1,744.23 crore, with a mid-point growth of 24.12% as compared to the last fiscal.