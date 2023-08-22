Brigade Enterprises Shares At Record High After Acquiring Land Parcel In Chennai
It will develop a residential project on the land parcel with an overall development of over 1 million square feet.
Shares of Brigade Enterprises Ltd. hit an all-time high on Tuesday after it acquired 6.54 acres of land parcel in Chennai for Rs 138.8 crore to develop a residential project.
The real estate developer entered into a sale deed for acquiring the land parcel in Old Mahabalipuram Road from Pfizer Healthcare India Pvt. It will develop the project on the land with an overall development of over 1 million square feet, according to an exchange filing.
Brigade Enterprises' stock was trading 0.83% higher at Rs 596.95 apiece compared to a 0.12% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:22 a.m. The shares advanced as much as 3.26% intra-day to hit a lifetime high of Rs 611.35 apiece.
It has risen 28.26% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 6.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 56.7.
Fourteen out of the 15 analysts tracking Brigade Enterprises maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock and one suggests a sell, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 11.5%.