Brigade Enterprises Shares At Record High After Acquiring Land Parcel In Chennai

Shares of Brigade Enterprises Ltd. hit an all-time high on Tuesday after it acquired 6.54 acres of land parcel in Chennai for Rs 138.8 crore to develop a residential project.

The real estate developer entered into a sale deed for acquiring the land parcel in Old Mahabalipuram Road from Pfizer Healthcare India Pvt. It will develop the project on the land with an overall development of over 1 million square feet, according to an exchange filing.