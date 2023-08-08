Brigade Enterprises Q1 Results: Profit Falls 56%, Misses Estimates

Brigade Enterprises Ltd. reported a decline in net profit in the first quarter of FY24.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 56% year-on-year to Rs 38.5 crore for the quarter ended June, as compared with Rs 87.6 crore over the same period last year. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 70.3 crore.

The real estate company's revenue from operations fell 27.5% to Rs 654 crore, as against Rs 902 crore a year ago. That compares with the Rs 954.5 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Brigade Enterprises Q1 FY24 Highlights (YoY)

Net profit down 56% at Rs 38.5 crore versus Rs 87.6 crore.

Revenue declines 27.5% to Rs 654 crore versus Rs 902.4 crore.

Ebitda down 25% at Rs 175 crore versus Rs 232 crore.

Ebitda margin at 27% versus 26%.

Other Highlights

Pre-sales volume was ~1.46 million square feet in Q1 FY24.

Sale value of Rs 996 crore in Q1.

Real estate segment debt reduced to Rs 1 crore in Q1 FY24 from Rs 46.5 crore as on FY23, owing to higher collections and repayment.

Net debt of the company stood at Rs 2,012 crore this quarter as against Rs 2,139 crore in the previous quarter.

Shares of Brigade Enterprises fell 0.6% to Rs 585 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, as compared with a 0.2% decline in the benchmark Sensex. The realty stock is up 26% in 2023 so far.