Brickworks Ratings Allowed To Onboard New Clients Subject To SEBI Conditions

The credit rating agency may onboard new clients as long as it ensures independence in the management of the company. It should increase the number of directors on the board to nine and ensure that not more than 25% of the members of the newly constituted board are related to or connected to the founders and present management of the company. Only an independent director can become the director of the board.

Directions are also made to ensure the independence of the audit committee and rating committee of the agency. The chief executive officer should also be an independent person, according to the SEBI order.

In October 2022, the market regulator ordered Brickwork Ratings to wind up its operations as a credit rating agency within six months on account of violations of various regulatory norms. The regulator had also barred it from onboarding new clients.

Brickwork Ratings failed to exercise proper skill, care, and diligence while discharging its duties as a credit rating agency, which has defeated the very purpose of regulations, according to the regulator.