Stock Market Holidays in September 2023: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On These Days

In September, the stock market will be closed for ten days, of which five are Saturdays and four are Sundays.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) where people can buy, sell, and trade stocks and securities are open almost every day of the year, except for a few special holidays and weekends.

As per the NSE website, in the month of September, there's one weekday when the stock market won't be open.