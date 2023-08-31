Stock Market Holidays in September 2023: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On These Days
Trading takes place on all days of the week, except Saturdays and Sundays, and holidays declared by the exchanges in advance.
In September, the stock market will be closed for ten days, of which five are Saturdays and four are Sundays.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) where people can buy, sell, and trade stocks and securities are open almost every day of the year, except for a few special holidays and weekends.
As per the NSE website, in the month of September, there's one weekday when the stock market won't be open.
Is stock market closed on Ganesh Chaturthi
Trading will remain suspended at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on September 19 (Tuesday) on account of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.
Investors need to remember that trading won't be happening on this day and they can plan their investment activities accordingly to avoid any problems.
Stock market holidays in September
September 2: Saturday
September 3: Sunday
September 9: Saturday
September 10: Sunday
September 16: Saturday
September 17: Sunday
September 19: Ganesh Chaturthi (Tuesday)
September 23: Saturday
September 24: Sunday
September 30: Saturday
It is to be noted that trading on the equities segment takes place on all days of the week, except Saturdays and Sundays, and as per the holiday calendar available on the Exchanges in advance.
Stock Market Holidays 2023
In total, the year 2023 has been marked with 15 stock market holidays on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Below is the list of Share Market Holidays for 2023:
Republic Day - January 26, 2023 (Thursday)
Holi - March 07, 2023 (Tuesday)
Ram Navami - March 30, 2023 (Thursday)
Mahavir Jayanti - April 04, 2023 (Tuesday)
Good Friday - April 07, 2023 (Friday)
Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti - April 14, 2023 (Friday)
Maharashtra Day - May 01, 2023 (Monday)
Id-ul-adha (Bakri Id) - June 28, 2023 (Wednesday)
Independence Day - August 15, 2023 (Tuesday)
Ganesh Chaturthi - September 19, 2023 (Tuesday)
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti - October 02, 2023 (Monday)
Dasara - October 24, 2023 (Tuesday)
Diwali Balipratipada - November 14, 2023 (Tuesday)
Gurunanak Jayanti - November 27, 2023 (Monday)
Christmas - December 25, 2023 (Monday)
There are also some holidays which are falling on either Saturday or Sunday, here are those:
Mahashivratri - February 18, 2023 (Saturday)
Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan ID) - April 22, 2023 (Saturday)
Moharram - July 29, 2023 (Saturday)
Diwali-Laxmi Pujan - November 12, 2023 (Sunday)
Although November 12 is marked as a stock market holiday, the exchanges do conduct Muhurat Trading for which the schedule is announced in due course of time.
It must be noted, that BSE and NSE do reserve the right to close the market on days other than the above schedule holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays.