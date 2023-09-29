BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Holidays in October 2023: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On These Days
Stock Market Holidays in October 2023: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On These Days

Markets will remain closed on few days in October 2023, including weekends and two special holidays.

29 Sep 2023, 6:25 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p> (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
(Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

In October 2023, the stock market will be closed for eleven days, including five Sundays and four Saturdays. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), where people buy and sell stocks, have special holidays and weekends when they are closed.

As per the NSE website, in October, the stock market will observe closures on two weekdays. It will not be operational on October 2 (Monday) due to Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and on October 24 (Tuesday) for Dussehra.

Full list of stock market holidays in October 2023

  • October 1: Sunday

  • October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Monday)

  • October 7: Saturday

  • October 8: Sunday

  • October 14: Saturday

  • October 15: Sunday

  • October 21: Saturday

  • October 22: Sunday

  • October 24: Dussehra (Tuesday)

  • October 28: Sunday

  • October 29: Saturday

Trading on the equities segment takes place on all days of the week (except Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are:

  • A) Pre-open session
    Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 hrs
    Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 hrs*
    *with random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.

  • B) Regular trading session
    Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 hrs
    Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 15:30 hrs

  • C) Closing Session
    The Closing Session is held between 15.40 hrs and 16.00 hrs

Do note that the exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance, or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary. Hence, we would recommend to check the NSE Holiday list on a regular basis to stay updated on the list of stock market holidays.

In total, 2023 has 15 stock market holidays on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Here's a list of holidays remaining for the rest of the year:

  • Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti - October 2, 2023 (Monday)

  • Dasara - October 24, 2023 (Tuesday)

  • Diwali Balipratipada - November 14, 2023 (Tuesday)

  • Gurunanak Jayanti - November 27, 2023 (Monday)

  • Christmas - December 25, 2023 (Monday)

Here are some stock market holidays that fall on weekends:

  • Diwali-Laxmi Pujan - November 12, 2023 (Sunday)

Keep in mind that while November 12 is a stock market holiday, exchanges may announce a special trading schedule for that day.

