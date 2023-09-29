Stock Market Holidays in October 2023: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On These Days

October 1: Sunday

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Monday)

October 7: Saturday

October 8: Sunday

October 14: Saturday

October 15: Sunday

October 21: Saturday

October 22: Sunday

October 24: Dussehra (Tuesday)

October 28: Sunday

October 29: Saturday

Trading on the equities segment takes place on all days of the week (except Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are:

A) Pre-open session

Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 hrs

Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 hrs *

*with random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.

B) Regular trading session

Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 hrs

Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 15:30 hrs

C) Closing Session

The Closing Session is held between 15.40 hrs and 16.00 hrs

Do note that the exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance, or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary. Hence, we would recommend to check the NSE Holiday list on a regular basis to stay updated on the list of stock market holidays.