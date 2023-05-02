Mankind Pharma IPO: Allotment Date & How To Check Allotment Status Online

After the closure of Mankind Pharma’s three-day initial public offering (IPO), investors are now looking forward to the Mankind Pharma IPO allotment date, which is most likely to be on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Incorporated in 1991, Mankind Pharma Limited is a leading pharmaceutical company involved in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical formulations across acute and chronic therapeutic areas, as well as various consumer healthcare products.

The Mankind Pharma IPO was an offer for sale of 40,058,844 equity shares worth ₹4,326.36 crore by the company’s promoters and existing shareholders. In this article, we will discuss how you can check the allotment status of the Mankind Pharma Limited IPO. But first, let’s look at the timeline of the Mankind Pharma IPO.