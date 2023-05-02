Mankind Pharma IPO: Allotment Date & How To Check Allotment Status Online
Check the share allotment date for the Mankind Pharma IPO and learn the steps to check the IPO allotment status online.
After the closure of Mankind Pharma’s three-day initial public offering (IPO), investors are now looking forward to the Mankind Pharma IPO allotment date, which is most likely to be on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Incorporated in 1991, Mankind Pharma Limited is a leading pharmaceutical company involved in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical formulations across acute and chronic therapeutic areas, as well as various consumer healthcare products.
The Mankind Pharma IPO was an offer for sale of 40,058,844 equity shares worth ₹4,326.36 crore by the company’s promoters and existing shareholders. In this article, we will discuss how you can check the allotment status of the Mankind Pharma Limited IPO. But first, let’s look at the timeline of the Mankind Pharma IPO.
Mankind Pharma IPO Timeline
Mankind Pharma IPO: Allotment Date
The shares of Mankind Pharma Limited are expected to list on May 8, 2023, and the company is expected to finalise the allotment of shares on May 3, 2023.
The registrar for the Mankind Pharma IPO is KFin Technologies Limited. You can visit the official KFin Technologies Ltd. website or the BSE website to check the allotment status of the Mankind Pharma IPO.
How To Check Mankind Pharma IPO Allotment Status Online?
Steps To Check Mankind Pharma IPO Allotment Status Via BSE
Visit .
Select ‘Equity’ under the ‘Issue type’ section.
Select ‘Mankind Pharma Limited’ in the drop box under the ‘Issue name’ section.
Enter your PAN number or your IPO application number.
Now, select the 'I am not a Robot' button and click on the ‘Search’ button to view your Mankind Pharma IPO share allotment status.
Steps To Check Mankind Pharma IPO Allotment Status Via The Registrar
Visit .
Select ‘Mankind Pharma Limited' in the drop box.
Enter your IPO application number, demat account number, or PAN number.
Enter the Captcha code.
Click on the ‘Submit’ button to check your Mankind Pharma IPO allotment status.
Disclaimer: The above data has been recorded at the time of writing and is liable to change. Investors are advised to invest at their own discretion.