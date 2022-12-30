BQ Prime Poll: What's In Store For Indian Markets In 2023

India's stock benchmark scaled new records in 2022 amid global uncertainty stemming from a looming recession in the developed nations and Russia's war in Ukraine.

While S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 hit all-time highs of 63,583.07 and the Nifty 50 at 18,887.60, the benchmarks only rose 3.8% and 3.66%, respectively.

Gains in banks drove the rally towards the end of the year even as key sectors including information technology and pharma lagged.

Predictions for 2023 have been of muted returns as the U.S. and Europe anticipate recession after series to rate hikes to quell inflation.

As the year draws to a close, BQ Prime polled 10 analysts and market participants to gauge what's in store in 2023.

Here's what's in store: