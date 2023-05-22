ADVERTISEMENT
BPCL, Shree Cement, ABFRL, PB Infotech Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect
Here are the estimates for the earnings by major companies scheduled to be announced today.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. will be in focus on Monday as the state-run refiner announces its corporate earnings for the three months to March 2023.The company is expected to post a net profit of Rs 3,242.9 crore against a revenue of Rs 128,782.4 crore for the quarter.
Borosil, EIH, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals, HEG, Indiabulls Housing Finance, NACL Industries, National Highways Infra Trust, Radiant Cash Management Services, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company and Keystone Realtors will also announce their corporate earnings today.
